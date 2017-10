June 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Co's vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 Pct change Total sales 176,012 185,930 -5.3 Two-wheelers 173,092 181,891 -4.8 Three-wheelers 2,920 4,039 -27.7 Exports 22,817 26,168 -12.8 NOTE: TVS is India's third-largest two-wheeler maker. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)