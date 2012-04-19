FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India allows $1 bln overseas borrowing for airline industry
April 19, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

India allows $1 bln overseas borrowing for airline industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 19 (Reuters) - India has allowed aviation companies to borrow up to $1 billion from overseas to meet their working capital requirement for one year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had proposed the move in his federal budget for 2012/13 that was announced in March.

The statement also said the Reserve Bank of India would consider relaxation in average maturity of overseas borrowing above $20 million from 5 to 3 years for the aviation sector. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)

