India to relax minimum requirements for carriers to fly overseas
September 21, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

India to relax minimum requirements for carriers to fly overseas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The government will relax the minimum requirements for Indian carriers to fly overseas, India’s civil aviation minister said on Friday.

The new rules will relax current norms of a minimum requirement of 20 aircraft and five years of experience for airlines, minister Ajit Singh said.

Last week, India eased foreign ownership caps on airlines, allowing foreign carriers to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in domestic carriers. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

