#Corrections News
October 9, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-India may ask carriers for business plan ahead of plane buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to insert word “for” to clarify that carriers would need to provide a three-year business plan and not a business plan three years in advance)

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India proposes to ask airlines to provide detailed business plans for three years before they purchase planes, the country’s aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday.

Indian carriers have suffered losses and struggled with low load factors as increasing capacity forced them to offer below-cost fares. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
