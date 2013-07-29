FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India banks' loans rise at a slower pace in June 2013
July 29, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

India banks' loans rise at a slower pace in June 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday year-on-year non-food bank credit increased by 13.4 percent in June 2013, compared with a growth of 18.2 percent in the same period last year.

The central bank said credit to industry increased by 14.1 percent in June 2013, lower than an increase of 20.7 percent last year.

Credit to agriculture increased by 9.9 percent, lower than the increase of 15.5 percent last year, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)

