FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks' loans rise faster in July at 14.8 pct: cbank data
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2013 / 12:52 PM / 4 years ago

Indian banks' loans rise faster in July at 14.8 pct: cbank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank loans rose 14.8 percent in July, faster than 13.4 percent in the month-ago period, led by credit to industry and services, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

Loans to industry were up 15.9 percent in July, higher than 14.1 percent in June as credit picked up in food processing, gems and jewellery, and cement sectors, among others, the central bank said.

Credit to the services sector increased 13.3 percent, compared with 12.1 percent in June.

Farm loans rose 10.5 percent, higher than 9.9 percent in the month-ago period. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.