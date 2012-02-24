Indian bank loans up 15.7 pct y/y as on Feb. 10 - RBI

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 15.7 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to Feb. 10, while deposits were up 15 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 310.6 billion rupees ($6.3 billion) to 43.82 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 10.

Non-food credit rose 325.7 billion rupees to 43 trillion rupees and food credit fell 15.1 billion rupees to 815.8 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 323.6 billion rupees to 58 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 10, the supplement showed. ($1 =49 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)