Indian bank loans up 17.6 pct y/y as on April 20-RBI
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Indian bank loans up 17.6 pct y/y as on April 20-RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 17.6 percent from a year earlier as of April 20, while deposits were up 13.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans fell 758.9 billion rupees ($14.19 billion) to 46.177 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 20.

Non-food credit fell 777.4 billion rupees to 45.360 trillion rupees and food credit rose 18.6 billion rupees to 816.4 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 624.7 billion rupees to 60.326 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 20, the supplement showed.

$1 = 53.5 rupees Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

