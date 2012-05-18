FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 17.3 pct y/y as on May 4-RBI
May 18, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indian bank loans up 17.3 pct y/y as on May 4-RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 17.3 percent from a year earlier as of May 4, while deposits grew 13.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 263.9 billion rupees ($4.85 billion) to 46.44 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 4.

Non-food credit were also higher by 91.5 billion rupees to 45.45 trillion rupees and food credit rose 172.4 billion rupees to 988.9 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 278.6 billion rupees to 60.6 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 4, the supplement showed.

$1 = 54.4 rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

