Indian bank loans up 17.4 pct y/y as on May 18 - RBI
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 11:33 AM / in 5 years

Indian bank loans up 17.4 pct y/y as on May 18 - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier as of May 18, while deposits grew 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 40.1 billion rupees ($718.6 million) to 46.48 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 18.

Non-food credit was lower by 23.2 billion rupees to 45.43 trillion rupees while food credit rose 63.3 billion rupees to 1.05 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 21.3 billion rupees to 60.58 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 18, the supplement showed.

$1 = 55.8 rupees Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon

