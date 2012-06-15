FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bank loans up 18.3 pct y/y as on June 1 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Indian bank loans up 18.3 pct y/y as on June 1 - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 18.3 percent from a year earlier as of June 1, while deposits grew 14.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 641.1 billion rupees ($11.5 billion) to 47.12 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 1.

Non-food credit was higher by 572.7 billion rupees to 46 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 68.4 billion rupees to 1.12 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 794.8 billion rupees to 61.38 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 1, the supplement showed.

$1 = 55.7 rupees Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.