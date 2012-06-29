FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bank loans rose 17.8 pct y/y as on June 15 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Indian bank loans rose 17.8 pct y/y as on June 15 - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans 
rose 17.8 percent from a year earlier as of June 15, while
deposits grew 14.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly
statistical supplement showed on Friday.
    Outstanding loans rose 24.7 billion rupees ($444.2 million)
to 47.15 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 15.
    Non-food credit was higher by 89.8 billion rupees to 46.09
trillion rupees, while food credit fell 65.1 billion rupees to
1.06 trillion rupees in the period.
    Bank deposits fell 236.3 billion rupees to 61.14 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to June 15, the supplement showed.
 ($1 = 55.6 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.