Indian bank loans rose 16.5 pct y/y as on June 29 - RBI
July 13, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

Indian bank loans rose 16.5 pct y/y as on June 29 - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans 
rose 16.5 percent from a year earlier as of June 29, while
deposits grew 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly
statistical supplement showed on Friday.
    Outstanding loans rose 461.9 billion rupees ($8.4 billion)
to 47.61 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 29.
    Non-food credit was higher by 442 billion rupees to 46.53
trillion rupees, while food credit rose 19.9 billion rupees to
1.08 trillion rupees in the period.
    Bank deposits rose 1.15 trillion rupees to 62.29 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to June 29, the supplement showed.
 ($1 = 55.2 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
