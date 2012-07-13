Indian bank loans rose 16.5 pct y/y as on June 29 - RBI

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.5 percent from a year earlier as of June 29, while deposits grew 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans rose 461.9 billion rupees ($8.4 billion) to 47.61 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 29. Non-food credit was higher by 442 billion rupees to 46.53 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 19.9 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees in the period. Bank deposits rose 1.15 trillion rupees to 62.29 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 29, the supplement showed. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)