India bank India bank loans rose 17.7 pct y/y as on July 13 - RBI

MUMBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 17.7 percent from a year earlier as of July 13, while deposits grew 14.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 364.1 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) to 47.24 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 13.

Non-food credit was lower by 316.5 billion rupees to 46.22 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 47.6 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 74.2 billion rupees to 62.22 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 13, the supplement showed. ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)