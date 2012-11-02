Indian bank loans up 16 pct y/y in two weeks to Oct. 19 - RBI

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16 percent from a year earlier in two weeks to Oct. 19, while deposits were up 13.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 65.5 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) to 48.16 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 19.

Non-food credit rose 31.1 billion rupees to 47.21 trillion rupees and food credit rose 34.4 billion rupees to 952.2 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 224.3 billion rupees to 63.89 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 19, the supplement showed. ($1 =53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)