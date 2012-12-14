FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 17 pct y/y in two weeks to Nov 30-cbank
December 14, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Indian bank loans up 17 pct y/y in two weeks to Nov 30-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 17.0 percent from a year earlier in two weeks to Nov. 30, while deposits were up 12.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 645.4 billion rupees ($11.84 billion) to 49.59 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 30.

Non-food credit rose 649.4 billion rupees to 48.51 trillion rupees while food credit fell 4.0 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 328.0 billion rupees to 64.43 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 30, the supplement showed. ($1=54.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

