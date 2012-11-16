FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 16.2 pct y/y in two weeks to Nov 2-RBI
November 16, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Indian bank loans up 16.2 pct y/y in two weeks to Nov 2-RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.2 percent from a year earlier in two weeks to Nov. 2, while deposits were up 13.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 438.1 billion rupees ($7.95 billion) to 48.59 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 2.

Non-food credit rose 350.9 billion rupees to 47.56 trillion rupees and food credit rose 87.2 billion rupees to 1.04 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 472.1 billion rupees to 64.36 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 2, the supplement showed. ($1 =55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)

