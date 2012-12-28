FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 16.3 pct y/y in two weeks to Dec 14 - cbank
December 28, 2012 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

Indian bank loans up 16.3 pct y/y in two weeks to Dec 14 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Dec. 14, while deposits were up 13.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 35.9 billion rupees to 49.63 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 14.

Non-food credit rose 26.9 billion rupees to 48.54 trillion rupees while food credit rose 9.0 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 89 billion rupees to 64.34 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 14, the supplement showed. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

