Indian bank loans up 15.1 pct y/y in two weeks to Dec 28 - cbank
January 11, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

Indian bank loans up 15.1 pct y/y in two weeks to Dec 28 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 15.1 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Dec. 28, while deposits were up 11.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 645.7 billion rupees ($11.8 billion) to 50.3 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 28.

Non-food credit rose 656.9 billion rupees to 49.2 trillion rupees while food credit fell 11.3 billion rupees to 1.08 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 433.1 billion rupees to 64.8 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 28, the supplement showed. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)

