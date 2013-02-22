FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 16.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Feb 8 - cbank
February 22, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Indian bank loans up 16.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Feb 8 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Feb. 8, while deposits were up 13.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 486.8 billion rupees ($8.98 billion) to 51 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 8.

Non-food credit rose 456.5 billion rupees to 49.91 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 30.3 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits grew 437.5 billion rupees to 65.71 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 8, the supplement showed. ($1=54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)

