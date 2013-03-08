Indian bank loans up 16.3 pct y/y in two weeks to Feb 22 - cbank

MUMBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Feb. 22, while deposits were up 12.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 261 billion rupees ($4.81 billion) to 51.26 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 22.

Non-food credit rose 279.1 billion rupees to 50.19 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 18.1 billion rupees to 1.07 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 98.2 billion rupees to 65.61 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 22, the supplement showed. ($1=54.3 rupees)