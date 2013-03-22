FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 15.4 pct y/y in two weeks to March 8 - c.bank
March 22, 2013

Indian bank loans up 15.4 pct y/y in two weeks to March 8 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to March 8, while deposits were up 13.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 548.1 billion rupees ($10.09 billion) to 51.81 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 8.

Non-food credit rose 577.3 billion rupees to 50.77 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 29.2 billion rupees to 1.04 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 991.2 billion rupees to 66.60 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 8, the supplement showed. ($1=54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

