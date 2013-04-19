Indian bank loans up 13.9 pct y/y in two weeks to April 5 - cbank

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 13.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to April 5 while deposits were up 13.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 835.5 billion rupees ($15.47 billion) to 53.46 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 5.

Non-food credit rose 820 billion rupees to 52.48 trillion rupees while food credit rose 15.5 billion rupees to 979.7 billion rupees during the period.

Bank deposits rose 1.53 trillion rupees to 69.05 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 5, the supplement showed. ($1 = 54 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)