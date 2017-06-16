* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power,
Monnet
* Bank groups plan meetings in coming two weeks to decide
action
* RBI move aimed at resolution of $31 bln of bad loans
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, June 16 India's central bank has asked
lenders to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against a dozen
companies, including Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel Ltd,
Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
This follows a change enacted in laws last month that gives
the Reserve Bank of India greater power to address the $150
billion stressed loan problem plaguing growth in Asia's
third-largest economy. This week, the RBI said it had identified
12 of the country's biggest loan defaulters.
Jaypee Infratech, Electrosteel Steels,
unlisted Bhushan Power & Steel, textiles maker Alok Industries
, ABG Shipyard and Jyoti Structures
are also among the firms that will be taken to insolvency courts
by the RBI, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the
list was not public.
The RBI has yet to officially name any of the 12 companies,
which account for about 2 trillion rupees ($31 billion) of
India's non-performing loans, or roughly 25 percent of all the
country's bad loans.
CNBC TV18, which reported the 12 names earlier on Friday,
also said Lanco Infratech, Amtek Auto and
Era Infra Engineering were on the list. Reuters could
not immediately verify these three names.
According to the television station, RBI has asked banks to
initiate bankruptcy proceedings against six of the firms within
15 days and to file petitions for the others within 30 days.
The RBI had no official comment.
A spokesman for Essar Steel declined to comment, while a
spokesman for Electrosteel said they had heard from their main
lender that creditors wanted to initiate resolution of the
unpaid loans through the National Company Law Tribunal.
The NCLT has been appointed as the nodal court for
insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in India. A bankruptcy
filing would result in recovering some funds owed through a debt
restructuring, or ultimately through liquidation of the company.
Such action means banks would no longer leave bad debt on
their books and it could force them to put more money aside to
cover losses - at a time when funds are already short as banks
seek to comply with international capital standards.
The filings could have far reaching implications, as India's
new insolvency code sets out a tight deadline for restructuring
resolutions to be struck, failing which the defaulters would be
moved into forced liquidation, potentially leading to further
value erosion and jeopardizing tens of thousands of jobs at the
heavy industry companies on the list.
Indian banks typically lend larger sums in groups. Lead
banks plan to call meetings of the groups over the next two
weeks to decide the next course of action, one source said.
Jaypee Infratech, Lanco, Bhushan Steel, Monnet, Bhushan
Power & Steel, Jyoti, Era, Amtek, Alok and ABG were not
immediately reachable for comments.
($1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees)
