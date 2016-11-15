FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
India cbank deputy: March 2017 deadline for bank cleanup still "stands"
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 9 months ago

India cbank deputy: March 2017 deadline for bank cleanup still "stands"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan said on Tuesday that a deadline of March 2017 for banks to clean up stressed assets from their balance sheets still "stands," indicating the central bank would not be extending the timeline.

Vishwanathan, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a banking event, also said the incremental addition of stressed assets in banks was coming down.

The March 2017 deadline had been set by the previous RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan, but bankers and analysts had speculated whether the central bank under new Governor Urjit Patel would be open to extending it. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
