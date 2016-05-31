FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India looking at "significant" stressed-assets fund - junior fin min
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

India looking at "significant" stressed-assets fund - junior fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India is looking to start a “significant” fund that will invest in distressed loans held by lenders, the country’s junior finance minister said on Tuesday, as regulators strive to clean-up non-performing loans in the struggling sector.

“We will have a significant stressed assets fund,” Jayant Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a event by credit ratings agency CRISIL in India’s financial capital.

“We expect a variety of funds - stressed debt fund, special situations fund, and NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) - to then participate in equity investment in these stressed assets,” he also said.

Sinha added details were still being finalised.

He also said it was prudent for the Reserve Bank of India to continue with an asset quality review of the banks. Lenders have reported a surge in their bad loans in the six months to March after an asset quality review ordered by the central bank.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.