MUMBAI, July 6 India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy
Board on Thursday called for public comment on the country's
revised bankruptcy code that went into effect last year,
signaling that it plans to tweak the law, which the government
hopes will resolve India's $150 billion stressed-loans problem.
The board said the window for receiving comments will be
open till Dec 31. Modifications to the regulations would be made
by March 31 and take effect from April 1, 2018.
Lawyers and insolvency professionals maintain that the new
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is a huge step forward from the
prior regime. That involved a series of overlapping regulations
under which lenders, company promoters and other creditors could
initiate competing proceedings in different forums and regions.
All the same, some lawyers contend issues exist with the new
code that need to be resolved. Among those is an opportunity for
borrowers to get a fair hearing before any matters are admitted
to tribunals empowered to rule on these cases.
"This is a lacuna in the new code and it will need to get
addressed," said a lawyer involved in some ongoing insolvency
cases under the new code.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board's move comes just as the
new act is set to be tested in some major cases.
The Indian government recently empowered its central bank to
push banks to begin insolvency proceedings on non-performing
assets under the bankruptcy code. And the Reserve Bank of India
last month directed lenders to begin proceedings against 12 of
the country's largest defaulters .
