Indian state-owned banks' capital needs may be higher - cbank deputy governor
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Indian state-owned banks' capital needs may be higher - cbank deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The capital needed by India’s state-owned banks to fulfil Basel III requirements could be higher than the 2.4 trillion rupees ($38.73 billion) estimated earlier, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra told a TV news channel on Thursday.

Mundra added it was also not the right time to restrict capital infusion from the government to just a few state-owned banks based on their performance, according to an interview carried by CNBC TV18.

$1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

