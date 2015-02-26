Indian state-owned banks' capital needs may be higher - cbank deputy governor

MUMBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The capital needed by India’s state-owned banks to fulfil Basel III requirements could be higher than the 2.4 trillion rupees ($38.73 billion) estimated earlier, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra told a TV news channel on Thursday.

Mundra added it was also not the right time to restrict capital infusion from the government to just a few state-owned banks based on their performance, according to an interview carried by CNBC TV18.