FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI deputy: state banks need more govt funds than budgeted
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 11, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

RBI deputy: state banks need more govt funds than budgeted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee arranges currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A planned $1.2 billion capital infusion by the government into state-run lenders during the fiscal year to March 2016 will not be enough, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Thursday.

Mundra said the RBI was in talks with the Finance Ministry over the bank capitalisation issue, but did not mention how much infusion would be required.

“We’ve been taking it up with the finance ministry. This is the time when many of the banks are in need of higher capital,” he said.

The government had budgeted a smaller-than-expected infusion of 79.4 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) to shore up the capital of the state-run banks at the federal budget unveiled in February.

($1 = 63.9200 rupees)

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Chiara Saldanha; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.