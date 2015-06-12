FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India's finance minister says sees merit in state banks' demand for more capital
June 12, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-India's finance minister says sees merit in state banks' demand for more capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formatting)

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned banks have made a “strong case” for higher capital infusion by the government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, adding he saw a merit in the demand.

“This is a strong case that the banks have made and therefore, I do believe that it’s a case which merits the government seriously looking into it,” Jaitley told a news conference after a meeting with bankers.

He, however, didn’t specify how much more the government was ready to inject.

Jaitley has budgeted to infuse 79.4 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) in the fiscal year 2015/16 to shore up the capital of the state-run banks. But a central bank deputy governor said on Thursday the budgeted amount was not adequate. ($1 = 64.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
