Union Bank of India gets shareholders' nod to raise $581 mln

MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - State-run Union Bank of India has won shareholders’ approval to raise 37 billion rupees ($581 million), including a capital infusion from the government, an official release said on Saturday.

The bank would look at raising the capital through a public share issue, or a rights issue, or even a private placement, among other options, the bank said in a filing to the exchange after its annual shareholders’ meeting.

For the full text, please see: [bit.ly/1KhlOia] (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by David Holmes)