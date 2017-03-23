* Finmin calls meeting with bankers for Fri - letter
* Meeting to discuss new facility to absorb surplus cash
* RBI proposed facility to be uncollateralised, below repo
rate
* 10-year benchmark bond yield rises 5 bps on news
(Updates to add details, quotes)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has
called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a
new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system,
according to a letter sent to heads of lenders seen by Reuters
on Thursday.
The finance ministry wants to discuss implementing a new
framework called a "standing deposit facility", the letter said,
that would drain surplus cash at a rate lower than the repo rate
without the need for any collateral.
The cash would be deposited with the Reserve Bank of India,
and revives a proposal issued by the central bank in 2014 as
another way to drain funds.
If implemented, the plan would resolve a major headache
facing Indian regulators: how to reduce a surge in cash deposits
since Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned higher-value notes in
November.
Those cash deposits have resulted in liquidity rising to
around 4 trillion rupees ($61.13 billion) in March from 2
trillion in January.
That amount of cash had raised concerns about inflation at a
time when the RBI is seeking to prevent rising prices by
changing its policy stance to "neutral" from "accommodative."
Bonds fell sharply after Reuters reported the plan, with the
benchmark 10-year government bond yield up five
basis points at 6.83 percent, as it could tighten cash
conditions in markets.
The Finance Ministry said it was calling the meeting with
bankers to address "the absorption of surplus liquidity from the
system, but without the need for providing collateral in
exchange," according to the letter.
A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to comment.
By offering a rate below the repo rate, the regulator could
also be looking to encourage banks to lower their lending rates,
which in India track short-term money market rates.
In a potential boost to an economy struggling to revive
private investments, banks have cut their lending rates by
around 80 basis points since Modi's shock move resulted in the
surge in deposits,
Banks would need to incorporate the rate offered by the RBI
into calculating its lending rate under India's complex rules,
though lenders typically have leeway in how they arrive at a
final borrowing cost.
At the moment, the RBI removes funds through various
facilities, including mandating banks to park excess certain
types of cash and deposits with the central bank as well as
through repos and reverse repos based on market rates.
But using a "standing deposit facility" would differ by not
requiring collateral and by determing a set rate.
"If the RBI drains cash at a lower rate than the repo rate
then effectively all (short-term market) rates will converge to
that rate, and therefore, help banks to lower their lending
rates as well," said a senior bank treasury official.
($1 = 65.4375 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Kim Coghill)