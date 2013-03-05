FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India bulk short-term deposit rates zoom on quarter-end demand
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

India bulk short-term deposit rates zoom on quarter-end demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - India’s one-month wholesale deposit rates were heading towards 10 percent on Tuesday as banks stepped up their efforts to raise deposits to meet their year-end targets in March, dealers said.

The one-month certificate of deposit (CD) rate was at 9.50 percent in secondary market trade, almost steady compared with Monday’s 9.55 percent, which was the highest level since April 4, 2012. It was 8.15 percent on Friday.

The rush for such short-term deposits was evident from the fact that banks were offering lower rates for one-year CDs compared with one-month ones.

The one-year CD rate was at 9.30 percent and the most liquid three-month was at 9.50 percent, thereby inverting the CD curve.

“This usually happens every quarter end and this time it is more than in other quarters because of the liquidity deficit,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
