FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks may demand higher equity from highly leveraged firms-India cbank deputy
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Banks may demand higher equity from highly leveraged firms-India cbank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said banks may demand higher equity from companies that are highly leveraged before offering fresh loans to such firms.

“High leverage doesn’t mean the company cannot be financed if there is a need. The only thing, for further financing the bank may demand them to bring higher equity to correct the leverage,” Mundra told reporters on the sidelines of a press meet in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Banks may decide on the debt to equity ratio individually for companies, he added.

Mundra also said the central bank remains vigilant towards Indian companies issuing high-yield bonds overseas. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.