FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian regulator fines ICICI, Bank of Baroda over fake customers
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Indian regulator fines ICICI, Bank of Baroda over fake customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India’s central bank has fined ICICI Bank Ltd and state-run Bank of Baroda over violations of customer protection rules that allowed fraudsters to cash fake checks and postal orders for up to two years.

The Reserve Bank of India, which regulates the country’s lenders, said it had fined ICICI Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, 5 million rupees ($78,561), while Bank of Baroda was fined 2.5 million rupees.

The banks had no immediate comment.

The RBI said its move followed a complaint over a fraud in five banks, including ICICI and Baroda but also State Bank of India, State Bank of Patiala, and Axis Bank.

The RBI did not impose any penalty on the latter three banks but has cautioned them to ensure strict compliance of what it calls “know-your-customer” rules, it said. ($1 = 63.6450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.