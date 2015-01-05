FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India has no desire to cut stake in state banks at current valuations - minister
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 5, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

India has no desire to cut stake in state banks at current valuations - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Indian government has no desire to dilute its stake in state-run banks at current valuations, Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said in a television interview on Monday.

The government last month approved a plan to raise about 1.6 trillion rupees ($25.3 billion) by selling some of its stake in state-run banks by 2019.

Bad loans at state-run banks are at “unacceptably high” levels, Sinha told the ET NOW television channel, echoing comments from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the weekend.

He also said it was important to establish India’s credibility in bringing down inflation in the long term and that the central bank chief was the best person to decide on interest rates. ($1 = 63.3300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.