FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's finance ministry says state banks should work out plan for capital raising
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

India's finance ministry says state banks should work out plan for capital raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry said on Friday banks should work out their own plan for raising capital from the market and can also explore possibility of non-core assets to fund growth.

The ministry has asked for presentations from state-owned lenders assessing their capital requirements, it said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1I8B7Fl)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other finance ministry officials met with the chiefs of the banks earlier on Friday. Jaitley sees merit in the banks’ demand for higher capital, he told a news conference earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.