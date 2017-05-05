(Repeats to attach to alert with no changes to text)
NEW DELHI May 5 Indian government's decision
for change in the country's banking laws is aimed at speeding up
resolution of bad loans and providing comfort to bankers in
taking decisions, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.
The government earlier on Friday notified tweaks in the
Banking Regulation Act through an executive order, further
empowering the central bank to identify and enforce resolution
on specific soured loans.
"The object of this act is that the present status quo can't
continue and the present status quo is that not much was
moving," Jaitley told a news conference.
The government will increase capital injection in state-run
banks if needed and that would be based on strict performance
parameters, Anjuly Chib Duggal, secretary, financial services,
told reporters later at the same conference.
