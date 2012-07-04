FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India asks state banks to cut bulk deposits-sources
July 4, 2012 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

India asks state banks to cut bulk deposits-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government has sent a circular to state-run banks asking them to reduce the proportion of bulk and certificates of deposits (CDs) to a combined 15 percent of total deposits to improve asset-liability management and reduce reliance on high cost funds.

Three banking sources confirmed receiving the circular which asked state-run banks to reduce bulk deposits to 10 percent of total deposits and CDs to 5 percent from an average of 25-30 percent now. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
