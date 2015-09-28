FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Govt may consider cutting stake in state-run banks - Arun Jaitley
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
September 28, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Govt may consider cutting stake in state-run banks - Arun Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures while speaking at an Economist conference in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

REUTERS - The government may consider reducing its stake in state-run lenders to 52 percent, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

The government would also consider other issues including problems tied to distressed state power providers, Jaitley said while speaking at a banking conference.

His comments come amid continued concerns about the levels of distressed debt in the banking sector.

The government was getting ready to unveil a draft for a bankruptcy code at the end of this month or in early October, Jaitley added.

State-owned lenders have struggled to recover much of the bad debt piling up on their balance sheets using available mechanisms because of the lack of a bankruptcy code.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.