India allows 7 state-run banks to raise capital from market
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

India allows 7 state-run banks to raise capital from market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 11 (Reuters) - India has allowed seven state-run banks to raise capital from market as part of efforts to help them comply with global Basel III banking rules, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The government in its budget for the next fiscal year that starts from April 1 has allocated 79.4 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) for capital infusion in state-banks, far lower than what the market had expected.

The statement, issued after government officials’ meeting with the chiefs of state-run banks, did not name the lenders allowed to sell shares or mention any timeframe for such sales.

Top lender State Bank of India and at least two other state-owned lenders - Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank - have plans to raise funds through share sales. ($1 = 62.7849 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

