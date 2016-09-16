Indian banks may be able to "deprovision" as they recover - Jaitley

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that if the economy recovers, banks may be able to "deprovision" some of the non-performing assets that are weighing on their balance sheets and curbing their ability to expand lending.

Jaitley, addressing a news conference after meeting top bankers in New Delhi, also said he hoped banks would "gear up" to the point where they would be able to transmit cuts in policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)