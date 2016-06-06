FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to support banks to commercially deal with bad loans - finmin
June 6, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

India to support banks to commercially deal with bad loans - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 6 (Reuters) - India will support its banks to commercially deal with their bad loans, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday after a meeting with senior executives of state-run lenders.

“Banks should be empowered and constitutionally protected to conduct commercially prudent settlements,” Jaitley told a news conference in New Delhi.

He added the Indian Banks’ Association would meet later on Monday to discuss and suggest a mechanism to handle such settlements. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

