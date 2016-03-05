FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to set up panel to look at consolidation for state-run banks
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

India to set up panel to look at consolidation for state-run banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 5 (Reuters) - India will form a panel to devise a strategy for consolidation in the state-run banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

More than two dozen state-run banks dominate India’s banking sector with over two-thirds of assets. They also hold close to 85 percent of the bad loans in the sector.

Banks have favoured the idea of consolidation, Jaitley told reporters after a two-day annual brainstorming event of senior officials from banks, the central bank and finance ministry.

He also said the government was considering an employee stock option plan for the state-run banks. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.