India "very much" committed to supporting state-run banks - junior finance minister

India's Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is “very much” committed to supporting the state-run banks, Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said in televised comments.

India’s state-run banks have been facing capital constraints as bad loans, sluggish loan growth and depleting profits have eroded their funds.

Sinha’s assurance on Friday comes as the government plans to inject about $3 billion into the sector this fiscal year, more than double the budgeted amount.