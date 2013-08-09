FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bank loans up 14.9 pct y/y in two weeks to July 26 - cbank
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

Indian bank loans up 14.9 pct y/y in two weeks to July 26 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 14.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to July 26, while deposits were up 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 68.6 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) to 54.05 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 26.

Non-food credit rose 194 billion rupees to 53.04 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 125.4 billion rupees to 1.01 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 69.8 billion rupees to 70.87 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 26. ($1 = 60.87 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.