Indian banks' loans rise 16.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Sept 21-cbank
October 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Indian banks' loans rise 16.4 pct y/y in two weeks to Sept 21-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 16.4 percent in the two weeks to Sept. 21, compared with a 19.5 percent increase in the same period year ago, while deposits grew 13.7 percent versus 17.5 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 167.9 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) to 47.66 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 21.

Non-food credit increased by 189.2 billion rupees to 46.7 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 21.2 billion rupees to 925.8 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 301.5 billion rupees to 62.91 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 21, the supplement showed. ($1 = 51.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

