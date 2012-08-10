FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India bank loans rose 17.2 pct y/y as on July 27 - RBI
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

India bank loans rose 17.2 pct y/y as on July 27 - RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans 
rose 17.2 percent from a year earlier as of July 27, while
deposits grew 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly
statistical supplement showed on Friday.
    Outstanding loans fell 214.7 billion rupees ($3.9 billion)
to 47.03 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 27.
    Non-food credit dropped by 165 billion rupees to 46.05
trillion rupees, while food credit fell 49.7 billion rupees to
977.9 billion rupees in the period.
    Bank deposits rose 222.1 billion rupees to 62.44 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to July 27, the supplement showed.
 ($1 = 55.3 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.