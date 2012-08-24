FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India bank loans rose 16.6 pct y/y in two weeks to Aug 10 - cbank
August 24, 2012

India bank loans rose 16.6 pct y/y in two weeks to Aug 10 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans 
rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier in two weeks to August 10,
while deposits grew 14.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's
weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
    Outstanding loans rose 204.9 billion rupees ($3.7 billion)
to 47.2 trillion rupees in the two weeks to August 10.
    Non-food credit increased by 184.9 billion rupees to 46.2
trillion rupees, while food credit rose 20 billion rupees to
997.8 billion rupees in the period.
    Bank deposits rose 383.9 billion rupees to 62.8 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to August 10, the supplement showed.
 ($1 = 55.5 rupees)

 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
