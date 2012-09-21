FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks' loans rise 16.6 pct y/y in two weeks to Sept 7-cbank
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

Indian banks' loans rise 16.6 pct y/y in two weeks to Sept 7-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian bank loans rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Sept. 7, while deposits grew 14.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 279 billion rupees ($5.2 million) to 47.5 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 7.

Non-food credit increased by 300 billion rupees to 46.6 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 21 billion rupees to 947 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 293.3 billion rupees to 63.2 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 7, the supplement showed. ($1 = 53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.